NFL insider claims Kirk Cousins sticking with Falcons keeps door open for QB to start in 2025

Kirk Cousins is one of the final dominos left in the veteran quarterback pool in the 2025 offseason. With Russell Wilson signed and the spots nearly dried up, there are only so many players and so many spots that could open up. Cousins could be one of those names to watch.

However, with a no-trade clause in play, Cousins has the final say. If he sticks with the team, most would assume it would take an injury for him to get back under center.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero said on "Good Moring Football" on Tuesday that there could be pressure to return to Cousins if things go poorly for Penix.

Pelissero said (2:32):

"Part of the argument for trading Kirk Cousins is the perpetual questions for the entire offseason when you want the focus on Michael Penix, building an offense around him, his development, what he's going to do for the team.

"And instead, every day, it's, 'Is there any update on Kirk?' And then if you get into the season and Michael Penix has a bad day or bad series, it's 'What about Kirk?' Those are all part of the broader conversation here."

It has been widely reported that Cousins is waiting until after the NFL Draft to ensure where he goes won't have a premium rookie quarterback added shortly after.

However, if he waits and every remaining team has a veteran starting-level quarterback or a premium rookie, he has reason to stick around in Atlanta. This could be a path back under center in Tom Pelissero's mind.

Potential Kirk Cousins landing spots after 2025 NFL Draft

Kirk Cousins could be waiting to see where the dominoes fall before making his move. However, if every team ends up with a veteran or premium rookie that could work in Week 1, he could be faced with pressure to leave the Falcons anyway.

As such, he might want the place with the least premium rookie or veteran possible.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be that place if they draft Jaxson Dart. The New York Giants could also be that place if they don't get Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at third overall.

Russell Wilson is playing on a one-year deal, so the team is far from all-in on him.

The Cleveland Browns also could be an option if they don't go with Shedeur Sanders at second overall. Of course, with Aaron Rodgers still in play, Cousins might want to see where he goes first as well.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

