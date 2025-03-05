NFL insider claims Patriots landing Travis Hunter at No. 4 would be an absolute steal

One of the early steals in April’s NFL Draft could fall to the New England Patriots. That’s according to NFL insider Jordan Reid, who has Colorado’s Travis Hunter going #4 to the Pats in his latest mock draft.

The Patriots should be jumping for joy if Travis Hunter is there for them with the fourth overall pick. I mean, this guy is rare; I can’t say enough great things about him, Reid said at 15.

Hunter’s ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level has made him an attractive option for that versatility, and concerning, given the amount of snaps he takes.

For Reid, though, there are a lot more positives to the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner heading into the draft.

He (Hunter) had a lasting impact on both sides of the ball, in tune with two game plans every single week. He reminds me a lot of Champ Bailey when he was coming out of Georgia, Reid added at:28.

Bailey played on both offense and defense for the Bulldogs in college, receiving 744 yards in his final year while also making three interceptions and 52 tackles in that 1998 season. In the NFL, he was a three-time First-team All-Pro corner and led the league in interceptions in 2006 with the Denver Broncos (10).

I would play him at cornerback first if it was up to me full time and then sprinkle him in at wide receiver Reid added about Hunter at:46.

Hunter had 1,152 yards through the air last season with 14 touchdowns and made four interceptions while defending 11 passes.

Hunter addresses two pressing needs for the Patriots

If Hunter is available to the Patriots at #4 new head coach Mike Vrabel would feel like he’ll be getting two players for the price of one. The College Football Player of the Year in 2024 per the Associated Press and Sports Illustrated would immediately fill two voids for the Pats team in 2025.

We know Drake Maye definitely needs a go-to option at wide receiver, so he could be that, but also, you pair him with Christian Gonzalez, you have a dynamic duo at cornerback for the future, said Reid at:51.

In 2024, Maye's top receiver was Hunter Henry, who posted 674 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Gonzalez, meanwhile, was a Second-team All-Pro in 2024 with two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Last season, the Pats were dead last in passing yards per game (176.1) and had a turnover differential of -11, the fifth-lowest in the league, making just 11 interceptions.

