NFL insider claims other teams “are willing to pay Matthew Stafford more” than current Rams salary

Matthew Stafford has been drawing a veteran quarterback's salary for well over a decade. As such, he already has touched most of the money he's ever going to make. However, that hasn't stopped him from wanting a higher rate for whatever time he has left in the NFL.

At least, that is what NFL insider Peter Schrager claims. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Schrager claimed that Stafford wanted more than $50 million. Not only that but there were teams interested in paying him that amount.

"This is a money issue, and Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he's worth," Schrager said. He wants to be paid more than $50 million. ... They've given him the freedom to go seek out what might be some teams that would be of interest and if those teams would pay him. And guess what?" he began.

"There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay him. The question is, does Stafford want to go to those teams, and what are those teams willing to give up?"

Putting aside a season that ended with an injury, Stafford has reached the playoffs every season he has been with the Los Angeles Rams. He also has won a Super Bowl.

Best Matthew Stafford landing spots

Matthew Stafford at NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

For Matthew Stafford, the best potential landing spots will require him to make more money than with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. However, he also will need a place where he can win so he can continue to make more money in future deals if he so chooses. The Rams would want somewhere in the AFC to minimize the chances of facing him in the playoffs.

The New York Jets make sense as the division is relatively manageable outside of Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers will be out of the picture so the team will need a quarterback. All things considered, it might be an upgrade for the Jets depending on how one views Rodgers.

The Tennessee Titans also make some level of sense. They are seemingly a lock to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but they'll need a veteran. The AFC South is coming off a disappointing season, so Stafford could raise the bar for every team.

The Atlanta Falcons last year made the expensive double-dip for Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., and it arguably worked out for them.

If the Titans want their quarterback room fixed at any price, adding Stafford as a premium bridge to Ward or Sanders makes sense. Will any non-Rams team have Stafford?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

