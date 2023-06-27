Dalvin Cook was shockingly released by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. He can now sign with any team that offers him a new contract. While several teams have been rumored to be interested, the New York Jets appear to be one of his potential destinations this year.

Cook is likely looking to join a team that can potentially compete for a Super Bowl during the 2023 NFL season. After acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the Jets could be one of those teams.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently appeared on an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the possibility of Dalvin Cook going to the Jets. He even compared Aaron Rodgers' situation this year to when Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's what Rapoport had to say about the situation:

"I don't think the Jets are going to be the highest bidder. If they are a bidder, I don't think they will be the highest, there will probably be others. But it makes a lot of sense."

"It does, a little bit to me, feel like the first year in Tampa. Remember there was all this talk about like, 'Is Brady going to get the band back together? Is he going to get Gronk?' And everyone was like, 'Yeah, sure.' And then it all happened exactly like we all thought."

"Everybody wanted to sign in Tampa for a little less money. I could see the Jets being like that because they look like a team whose championship window is open. I don't know how long it will be, but it is open. This is a team that looks like, to me, they are going to be competing for all of it."

"So might you, if you are a veteran, take a little less to go play for a ring? Yeah, I think that makes a lot of sense."

If Dalvin Cook is willing to take a significant pay cut to potentially compete for a Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport thinks the Jets are an ideal landing spot. Players like Julio Jones and Ndamukong Suh used this same strategy when joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The major difference is that Brady already won six rings at that point, while Rodgers still has just one.

Dalvin Cook could stabilize the Jets' RBs

Dalvin Cook

The New York Jets selected Breece Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft to serve as their featured running back. The issue is that he suffered a major knee injury during his rookie season, ending his year early with a torn ACL. This is one of the worst football injuries, especially for running backs.

It's unclear when Hall will return to full strength and how the injury will impact his performance moving forward. While Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, and Zonovan Knight provide solid depth, the Jets could benefit from improving their current situation.

Dalvin Cook provides insurance for Hall, while also serving as a proven veteran with elite production. He has eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four consecutive seasons.

