NFL insider delivers bad news to Lions fans as Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn seek new opportunities

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn transformed the Lions into an NFL powerhouse. Their strategic brilliance propelled the team to a 15-2 regular season record, earning the NFC's top seed and their second straight NFC North crown.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter delivered a stark message to Detroit Lions fans: both their prized coordinators will secure head coaching positions this week. The revelation comes after the Lions' shocking 45-31 playoff exit against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on Saturday.

Speaking on Pat McAfee's show on Monday, Schefter emphasized how the Lions' elimination has fast-tracked the hiring timeline for both coordinators. The loss opened doors for immediate in-person interviews;

"They're going to fly here because once the Lions were eliminated, it accelerated the hiring cycle that much more... I would imagine that both those guys have jobs no later than the middle of this week, both of them," said Schefter.

Ben Johnson's virtual interview list reads like a who's who of NFL vacancies. He met with the Raiders, Bears, Jaguars and Patriots before they hired Mike Vrabel. Glenn's appeal stretches even wider - the Raiders, Bears, Jaguars, Jets and Saints showed interest, with the Cowboys now joining the mix.

The Lions' possible future without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Schefter dismissed concerns about the playoff loss hurting their chances. He pointed to Dan Quinn's journey from Cowboys defensive coordinator to leading the Commanders to a playoff victory over Detroit.

A source close to Ben Johnson talked on Sunday about "a lot of moving parts" in his decision-making process. The Raiders' interview with former Lions executive Lance Newmark sparked speculation about a potential reunion. Newmark could provide the front-office alignment of Johnson's values.

The Lions now face the daunting task of replacing their coaching cornerstones. Head coach Dan Campbell identified promising internal candidates. Scottie Montgomery, with the team since 2023, brings NFL and college offensive expertise. Tanner Engstrand stepped into Johnson's previous role as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2022. Kelvin Sheppard, a former NFL linebacker, has guided Detroit's linebacker corps since 2021.

Campbell's openness to external candidates highlights the gravity of these potential departures. Ben Johnson's offensive genius and Glenn's defensive acumen played pivotal roles in Detroit's transformation from underdogs to contenders.

The Lions' future hangs in the balance. A playoff upset may have accelerated their coordinators' exit, but their regular-season dominance proves the foundation remains solid. As Ben Johnson and Glenn prepare for their next chapters, Detroit's challenge lies in finding fresh minds to build upon their remarkable legacy.

