NFL insider details how Patrick Mahomes’ MVP odds will be impacted by healthy Chiefs roster ft. Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished the 2024 regular season with a 15-2 record, earning the AFC's No. 1 seed and home advantage in the postseason. However, the team lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl in February.

The defeat ended the team's hopes of winning the first-ever NFL three-peat. Kansas City's offense was uncharacteristically weak and failed to come up with answers against the Eagles' defense. There is discussion among some fans and pundits if Kansas City and Mahomes will be formidable again in 2025.

However, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer outlined on Monday why he does not believe the Chiefs will be weaker. Breer also asserted that if their offense won't deal with a lot of injuries, Mahomes could still hurt opposing defenses.

Why Albert Breer thinks Patrick Mahomes could be even better next season

Albert Breer highlighted in his article that a healthy roster, along with the new additions, would give Patrick Mahomes the weapons he needs to succeed again.

"Many people think the Chiefs might take a step back — I think they could wind up being better than last year," Breer wrote on Monday. "I understand if people think this was a last stand for this iteration of the Patrick Mahomes dynasty. I don’t agree.

The NFL insider mentioned the players who will make Mahomes' job easier.

"Injuries short-circuited the team's vision (last season), and an offensive line collapsed under the weight of not having a real answer at left tackle," Breer wrote. "Rashee Rice is back. Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco are healthy. Jaylon Moore was signed and Josh Simmons was drafted at left tackle.

"That doesn’t mean everyone will stay healthy, but it does give hope to the idea of Brown and Xavier Worthy getting downfield and unlocking Mahomes’s deep ball again. Plus, Rice and Travis Kelce running free in the space vacated underneath by defenders chasing the burners."

Although Mahomes wasn't in the MVP debate the last couple of years, Breer believes could bounce back under the right circumstances.

"Those guys, remember, never got the chance to play as one unit last year," Breer wrote. "But Rice looked like one of the best receivers in football before he got hurt, Brown showed why the Chiefs took a flier on him, Worthy grew and Pacheco’s physical edge was missed late in the year.

"If those elements come together, and Moore or Simmons shore up the left tackle spot, it sure feels to me like Mahomes could have another MVP season."

The Chiefs' journey to another Super Bowl appearance was complicated by a slew of serious injuries to key players last season. Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice all missed a lot of time.

Breer thinks that if they can remain healthy, Mahomes will produce more, especially since that the team has used the draft to address its left tackle problems.

Mahomes is carrying a lot of expectations into his ninth season in the league. It will be interesting to see whether the star quarterback can regain his MVP form with a better offensive line and a fit-again offense.

