NFL insider details how Quinshon Judkins’ domestic violence case is driving Bengals and Cowboys’ strict contract policies

Quinshon Judkins was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, the Browns haven't signed the running back to a rookie contract yet, and that could be due to his ongoing domestic violence case.On July 12, Judkins was arrested in Florida for domestic violence and battery charges. The rookie appeared in court the following day, and his bond was set for $2,500. He was released on July 13, after the judge ordered the NFL star not to contact the accuser.NFL insider Ross Tucker used the Judkins saga as an example to explain why the Bengals and the Cowboys wait for as long as they can before signing young talent to a rookie contract. Tucker said:&quot;The Judkins thing, in a weird way, you can see why the Bengals and the Cowboys have the thought figure around the contract, right? Like this guy, it could have been avoided because he's getting arrested, and stuff like this can happen. Which is why the Cowboys wait as long as they can.&quot;Judkins is like the poster child for why the Bengals and Cowboys are operating the way they do right now.&quot;Check out the video below:The Bengals are also having contract issues with their rookie Shemar Stewart. This is what Tucker was referencing in his explanation.What could Quinshon Judkins' potential contract with the Cleveland Browns look like?Being an early draft pick, many expected big things from Quinshon Judkins. However, his legal troubles have hampered his NFL career.The running back was initially projected to sign a four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns worth $11.4 million. This deal would get him about $2.85 million each season. But now with his legal troubles, there's uncertainity regarding his potential contract.It will be interesting to see when the Browns finally offer Judkins his first NFL contract, as the 2025 season is almost here.