NFL insider details "underrated aspect" of Chiefs rebuild plan after crushed Super Bowl 3-peat dreams 

Capping off the 2024 NFL season with a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make key adjustments to their roster. They had the chance to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but their dream was shattered with a 40-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

As the Chiefs enter the offseason, discussions about potential changes have reportedly begun. Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer recently highlighted an "underrated aspect" of their offseason strategy. In his article on Monday, he discussed the importance of developing young offensive tackles Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris.

Kansas City is aiming to strengthen its roster ahead of the new season and could rely on the progress of these young players to fill key positions. Speaking about the possible changes, Breer mentioned the significance of their development in shaping the team's future.

"Could one of them (Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris) be better than, say, Rams free agent Alaric Jackson or Steelers free agent Dan Moore Jr.?" Breer wrote. "If so, they can take the money they’d spend to fix the tackle spot, and maybe even some already spent on Jawaan Taylor, and fix other stuff."

Suamataia was the Chiefs' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, while they picked Morris in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025

Looking ahead to the new season, the Chiefs will likely focus on the 2025 NFL draft to complete their roster. They hold the No. 31 pick in the first round and the No. 63 pick in the second round.

Additionally, they can make two selections in the third round and two more in the final rounds, giving them multiple opportunities to address their needs.

Here is the list of the Kansas City Chiefs picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Round 1

No 31

Round 2

No 63

Round 3

No 66 (via Tennessee)

No 95

Round 4

No selection

Round 5

No selection

Round 6

No selection

Round 7

No 227

No 256

