NFL Insider Diana Russini makes bold Lamar Jackson prediction ahead of Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 game

Lamar Jackson is expected to play a key role for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL season. The two-time MVP quarterback is entering his eighth year in the league, and there are high expectations on his shoulders.Ahead of the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, NFL insider Diana Russini has made a bold prediction on Jackson to win his third MVP award in the upcoming season.&quot;I voted Lamar Jackson as the 2024 MVP... and I’m all in again. Jackson and this Ravens team are ready to take the next step,&quot; Russini tweeted on Wednesday.Jackson finished second in the 2024 MVP voting, only behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.While Jackson has proved that he can deliver success for the Ravens in the regular season, many want to see him do well in the playoffs. The QB has a 3-5 postseason record. Last season, he led the Ravens to the playoffs. Baltimore beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round before losing to the Bills in the divisional round.Ravens QB Lamar Jackson &quot;not worried&quot; about contract extension heading into 2025 seasonNFL: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: ImagnDuring the offseason, reports claimed that the Ravens wanted to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson to keep him at the franchise for the foreseeable future. However, the QB wasn't too interested in speaking about a potential contract extension with the franchise.&quot;The season's here,&quot; Jackson said during his media availability on Wednesday. &quot;I'm not worried about that. You were better off asking me that during camp. But I'm locked in. I'm ready for the season to start. That time will come.&quot;The Ravens took Jackson with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the team in April 2023, making him the highest-paid QB at the time.However, as things stand, Jackson is the 10th-highest-paid player in the NFL based on annual average salary.