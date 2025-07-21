NFL insider drops 10 reasons backing Shedeur Sanders to be Browns QB1

Shedeur Sanders may have experienced the biggest draft slide in NFL history, but there are legitimate reasons why the rookie quarterback should be named the starter of the Cleveland Browns this fall, at least that's the opinion of NFL insider John Frascella.Frascella is among many who think Sanders should start for the Browns ahead of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, the other three quarterbacks on the roster.Since Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is insistent about keeping the race open, there are differing views on who should start for the team. However, Frascella has ten reasons why he thinks the Browns should start Sanders in the 2025 NFL season.Frascella shared the ten reasons on X on Monday.1. The Cleveland Browns' betting over/under is 4.5, the lowest in the league. This team has no expectations, no pressure.2. As a 5th-round pick, the expectations are far lower [for Sanders] than for a 1st or 2nd rounder. Another reason for no pressure.3. If the Browns start Kenny Pickett, they are most likely signing up for a 5-12 record.4. If the team starts Dillon Gabriel, they are most likely signing up for a 4-13 record.5. If they start Joe Flacco, they are signing up for an 8-9 record.6. None of those records are good or useful. If they start Shedeur Sanders, he’s so much of a wild card and they don’t know how good their record can be. Upside of the unknown.7. Shedeur is the most talked-about player of the entire NFL offseason. He is a smart business play.8. Playing Flacco or Pickett is the same thing as the Patriots playing Brissett last year. All they did was WASTE valuable real-game reps that should have gone to Drake Maye.9. Commanders started Jayden Daniels from the jump, Broncos started Bo Nix from the jump, Bears started Caleb Williams, and Titans will start Cam Ward.10. Straight up. He might just be the best quarterback on the team.As the Browns training camp has already opened for rookies (with veterans reporting on Tuesday), this presents Sanders with an opportunity to further impress his coaches ahead of the 2025 season.Does Shedeur Sanders have a legitimate path to start for the Browns in 2025?The Cleveland Browns have one of the most exciting quarterback contests in the NFL going into the season, thanks to their selection of Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the NFL draft and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.It might appear that Sanders is at the most disadvantage in the quarterback battle, considering he's a fifth-round rookie. However, he also has a realistic chance to start games for the team ahead of Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.Sanders must, however, make an impression throughout training camp in order to gain the confidence of his teammates, head coach and fans to get a chance.Even with that, there's no guarantee Sanders will be selected as QB1 ahead of Pickett or Flacco, considering their experience in the league. But that will, at least, give him a better fighting chance.The fundamental requirement is that Sanders must show his dominance as the best quarterback on the roster during training camp. Even if he's not named the starter to begin the season, the team may be forced to start a development plan to make him their long-term solution at the position if he impresses in camp.