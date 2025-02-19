NFL insider drops blockbuster Tyreek Hill update as Dolphins plot 2025 rebuild

The Miami Dolphins may still not be certain about Tyreek Hill's future with the team. Hill inked a reworked three-year $90 million agreement before the 2024 season.

Trade rumors were lit by Hill after the Dolphins lost to the New York Jets which eliminated them from the playoffs. The wide receiver's stats declined to 959 yards and six touchdowns in the 2024 season.

NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe weighed in on the situation on "The Insiders" on Wednesday.

"The Dolphins have certainly talked with him, and they're open to keeping him back, but I have not talked with anybody with the team who said 100% certain they will not trade him," Wolfe said. "So unless we hear otherwise, that is going to be a lingering story."

Hill's relationship with Miami seemingly became strained following the Week 18 defeat to the Jets.

"I just gotta do what's best for me and my family," Hill said after the game. "If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro."

Tyreek Hill's apologies may not save his Dolphins future

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill recently apologized publicly for his remarks following the Jets game.

"I don't want to go nowhere," Hill said on Feb 8, via the 'Up & Adams Show.' "I love (Miami), my family loves it. It's an amazing thing, man. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously, this year was hard. If guys continue to buy in, to what coach is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's going to be an amazing thing."

Although Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel had "productive conversations" with Hill, there are still questions. His yards per reception fell from 15.1 in 2023 to 11.8 in 2024. Tua Tagovailoa's four-game layoff after his third concussion likely had something to do with that drop.

"Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love," Hill tweeted on Jan. 5.

Hill will celebrate his 31st birthday on March 1, and his age is probably a consideration in Miami's decision. His efforts at damage control included a second public apology at Super Bowl Radio Row. However, his social media message on Jan. 5 did little to stem trade rumors.

