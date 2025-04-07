Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025? Will he play for a different team? Or will he do neither and walk away from the game? Nobody knows.
The center of off-season drama continues as Rodgers remains a free agent with the 2025 NFL Draft just two weeks away. The four-time MVP - who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets while registering six wins and suffered an Achilles tear - is likely to join another team this offseason.
Aaron Rodgers - expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason - hasn't committed. There were rumors of the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings being interested in him, but neither team seems to be at the moment.
The other possibility could be retirement. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reminded us all that retirement could be on the table this off-season for Rodgers.
Rapoport said via "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday.
"I would say the Vikings are as out as they could be right now on Aaron Rodgers.. I'd be very surprised if he waited until after the draft.. I'd be very surprised if it wasn't the Steelers but I haven't been able to nail down if he's for sure playing."
Why the Pittsburgh Steelers makes the most sense for Aaron Rodgers
For about the last month, Aaron Rodgers's rumored possible destinations included the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
The New York Giants were in on Rodgers, but then they signed veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. This was after multiple reports suggested that Rodgers' preferred place to play was the Vikings.
Shortly after the rumors that the quarterback preferred to play for Minnesota, the Vikings said they weren't interested in him, leading many to believe and feel that Pittsburgh would be the best/right fit. The Vikings showed their confidence in second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is recovering from a torn meniscus injury.
Rodgers even threw balls at the newly acquired Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf recently.
Last season, Pittsburgh made the playoffs with a 10-7 record with an inconsistent quarterback. Although Aaron Rodgers may not be what he once was, he could elevate the Steelers's offense to a higher level, especially with the acquisition of Metcalf this off-season.
