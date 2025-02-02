NFL insider drops eye-popping update on Justin Fields' future with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are to make a decision at the quarterback position, as quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson aren't under contracts right now. Fields and Wilson are quality quarterbacks, but Steelers owner Art Rooney II has said that he wants only one of them for the 2025 season and beyond.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote about how the Pittsburgh Steelers may have Justin Fields as their top choice. However, there are also some flaws that would need to be worked on if the two sides pair back up.

"Some in the Pittsburgh organization are comfortable with Justin Fields being the team's QB in 2025. He has upside and more mobility at this stage than Russell Wilson, the Steelers' other free-agent passer. But as one NFC executive pointed out, Fields didn't seem to have great chemistry with receiver George Pickens, so it's possible that could play a part," Fowler said (h/t ESPN)

Justin Fields started the first six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers before being demoted to backup in place of Russell Wilson.

Fields finished the season with 106-of-161 (65.8%) of passes for 1,106 yards, five passing touchdowns to one interception, 62 rushing attempts for 289 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

Which of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson make more sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a difficult position as they regularly make the playoffs but don't draft high enough to develop a quality quarterback for the future. However, they should prioritize Fields over Wilson, as he has the ability to be that quarterback for the next decade.

Fields is only 25 and could grow into a more consistent passer. However, he's going to be in the league for a longer time than Wilson, and it helps attract free agents to Pittsburgh as they know who will be throwing the football for the next few years.

Wilson is 36, and the statistics weren't too different with Wilson or Fields under center. It will be interesting to see which one, if either, stays with the Steelers for the 2025 season.

