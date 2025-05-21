NFL insider drops latest trade update on Chris Olave after surprising AFC franchises approached Saints

Chris Olave has been the talk of the town this offseason. The New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver has the interest of multiple franchises. Recently, an industry insider provided the latest update on the athlete, and it looks like a couple of AFC sides are interested in him.

Ad

According to veteran sports journalist Albert Breer, AFC's Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest in adding Chris Olave to their offensive lineup. The two franchises reached out to the Saints to inquire about the WR. The 24-year-old has had a wonderful offseason and it has clearly not gone unnoticed.

“The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since. Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded.” [H/T: Blitzburgh]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

If the Steelers are able to trade for Olave, it could make their offensive lineup invincible. There are strong rumors floating around that NFL legend Aaron Rodgers could be heading to Pittsburgh next season. If the Steelers are able to acquire both the star players, seeing them dominate the AFC North Division would not be surprising.

Chris Olave's NFL journey so far

Chris Olave's NFL career started on a high note. The 24-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In only two seasons the star WR has proven his worth on the gridiron.

Ad

Olave has 2,565 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the 39 games he's played with the New Orleans Saints. However, he has been injury prone. A concussion forced him to watch the Saints last eight games from the sidelines. This does cast a shadow of doubt over his long-term health and availability on the field.

Ad

While his stats have been nothing short of impressive, the injuries have made some fans skeptical. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Chris Olave.

Should the star WR stay with the Saints or join a side like the Steelers or the Browns? Let us know your thoughts using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.