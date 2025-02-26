NFL insider drops major revelation as Tom Brady hosts Matthew Stafford at his home as Rams QB looks for new team

Amid ongoing rumors about his NFL future, Matthew Stafford reportedly was hosted by Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady at his home in Montana. Rumors about Stafford's potential exit from the LA Rams have circulated since the 2024 NFL season ended and the Raiders are keeping tabs on the veteran quarterback amid his uncertain situation.

Ad

Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had Stafford at his Montana home.

Schultz tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sources: Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Schultz said that this meeting wasn't an accident. Brady is actively trying to land Stafford to lead his Raiders project alongside Pete Carroll, another proven winner in the NFL.

"If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

Ad

"They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once the 2025 NFL offseason went underway, the Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most ambitious teams in the league. First, they brought Pete Carroll to the sideline. Brady is trying to get another veteran, but Stafford's market appears big.

Tom Brady's Raiders linked with former No. 2 overall pick quarterback

While the Matthew Stafford to Raiders rumors are going strong, the Super Bowl LVI champion quarterback isn't the only one on Las Vegas' radar. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore, Zach Wilson is another name to keep in mind for the Silver and Black.

Ad

"Obviously, there's a long way to go with the Raiders QB room, but a name that keeps coming up here in Indianapolis, at least in terms of bringing into the mix, is Zach Wilson," Bonsignore tweeted on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

After a poor 2024 season (4-13), the Las Vegas Raiders front office is working hard to get this team on the right track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.