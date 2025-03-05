NFL insider drops surprising insight on Shedeur Sanders smear campaign as Colorado QB's draft stock continues to tank

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft alongside Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Both quarterbacks are expected to go in the top 10 and could be two of the first picks in the NFL draft.

However, leading up to the draft, recent reports have surfaced about teams viewing Sanders as "arrogant" and "brash" with the idea to smear his draft stock. At least, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

ESPN reporter Todd McShay double-downed on Anderson's comments, revealing that he heard from two teams that Sanders didn't care about those teams in the interview process.

Another NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, said he hasn't heard any truth to the rumors of teams viewing Sanders as brash and arrogant leading up to the draft. He joined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's podcast, "The Rush with Maxx," and spoke about what he's heard about Sanders.

"He's the most accurate quarterback in the class," Schultz said. "If you want a 20-yard handoff, he can do it, and in terms of being able to play right away, he has played a lot of football. He's played pro-level football, in terms of the type of offense he's run. People were like, we wish we could have seen him throw, for sure, it would have been nice to see him throw."

"The same with Cam [Ward], they have the opportunity at the Pro Day. But in terms of the person, and I know that's been the report, the attack on his character, I think I read that people were saying Shedeur Sanders didn't really care what kind of impression he made on certain teams. I haven't heard any of that."

As with every draft, mixed opinions about top prospects will stir headlines leading up to the draft. A team or two could deliberately try to hurt Sanders' draft stock in hopes that he falls to them in the draft.

Shedeur Sanders could be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders during COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Valero Alamo Bowl - BYU vs Colorado - Source: Getty

Despite the mixed rumors about Shedeur Sanders' attitude and approach during the NFL draft process, there's a strong chance he will be selected No. 1 overall.

According to ESPN.com, the Tennessee Titans, who are picking No. 1 overall, like both Sanders and Cam Ward. They could stay put and possibly select Sanders No. 1 overall.

The New York Giants have reportedly been aggressively trying to trade up for the first pick, intending to draft either Ward or Sanders.

There's still over a month and a half until the NFL draft, and more bombshells and rumors will likely surface until then.

