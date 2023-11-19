NFL insider drops update on Aaron Rodgers’ return date for New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers continues to be one of the biggest storylines of the 2023 NFL season, despite only appearing in four plays so far. He suffered a torn Achilles in his first game ever with the New York Jets in Week 1 after being traded by the Green Bay Packers.

This type of injury is almost always a season-ending scenario, which was the initial diagnosis for Rodgers as well. That is not necessarily the case here anymore, as the superstar quarterback has consistently claimed that he hopes to return before the end of the season. He has allegedly been proactive and progressive in his recovery approach, attempting to beat the odds.

His theoretical return may have sounded like an unrealistic dream initially, but apparently, the idea continues to become a real possibility. In fact, he has seemingly shifted from hoping to return before the season is over to actually planning on it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport's most recent update on the situation:

"Jets QB Aaron Rodgers eyes a December return, with Week 16 being the most likely spot… if the Jets are alive and he can protect himself."

Expand Tweet

If Rapoport is accurate in his report that Week 16 is Rodgers' most likely return date, it would come in a game against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve. He did add that the quarterback would need to be able to "protect himself" so his mobility, one of his best weapons, would likely need to be recovered. This is one of the factors most affected by the Achilles injury.

Rapoport also added that for Aaron Rodgers to truly consider coming back during the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets would need to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. They are currently in the mix but would need to play well down the stretch to make that happen.

Aaron Rodgers' return could be dependent upon Jets' NFL Playoff picture

Aaron Rodgers

Entering Week 11 of the 2023 season, the New York Jets rank 13th of 16 teams in the AFC standings in relation to the playoff picture. Just seven teams will earn a spot in the postseason from the conference, so they have some work to do.

Their current standing sounds worse than it is, as many teams are bunched up right now. The Jets own a 4-5 record, which is just one game out of the final playoff spot, currently occupied by the Houston Texans. They also trail the eighth-place Indianapolis Colts by just a half of a game.

This demonstrates that the Jets are well within striking distance of a postseason birth. If they can remain in contention, Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be aiming to return towards the end of December with a goal in mind to give them a final push towards the playoffs.

The Jets will need to play well for this to even be a possibility, let alone Rodgers' unprecedented return from his Achilles injury. They will look to keep their dream alive in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills in a crucial matchup for the NFL playoff picture in the AFC.