NFL insider drops update on Bengals’ strategy after spending $276,000,000 on Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals faced big decisions about their wide receivers during the 2025 NFL offseason. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were reportedly seeking big contract extensions.

The speculation surrounding the situation has been settled after the franchise gave both of their star wide receivers new contracts. Chase's four-year deal worth $161 million makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Higgins also signed an extension after initially receiving the franchise tag and is now the highest-paid second receiver ever at four years and $115 million.

This combines for $276 million for their top two wide receivers.

Add in the fact that quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the highest-paid players ever at $55 million in AAV and the Bengals have a ton of money committed to their offensive trio.

While keeping them together has some advantages, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on the additional pressure it puts on the franchise. Schultz said:

"There's an organizational understanding that they must nail their drafts moving forward and rely on key contributions from players on rookie contracts."

Committing a large percentage of their salary cap to just three players, all on offense, will force the front office to make wise decisions about the rest of their roster. They will need to find valuable free agents at discounted price tags, and as Schultz mentioned, they will need to hit home runs during the draft to find rookies who can contribute immediately.

Schultz also pointed out that the Bengals feel good about Amarius Mims, Myles Murphy, and Chase Brown, among others, but they will need to continue that trend of finding impact players during the draft. A failure to do so will likely leave glaring holes in other areas of their roster, especially on defense.

What Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgns' extensions mean for Bengals defense

Higgins and Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals featured one of the top offenses in the NFL last season, but their defensive deficiencies were one of the main reasons they missed out on the playoffs.

In light of contract extensions to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, this issue could get even worse this year as superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is reportedly seeking a trade after being unable to negotiate a new contract.

The franchise also parted ways with Akeem Davis-Gaither and Sheldon Rankins, while Sam Hubbard announced his retirement. This demonstrates a significant amount of production that they will miss from their already struggling defense from last year.

This should be one of their main focuses during the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will have enormous pressure to nail their picks.

