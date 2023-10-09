NFL insider drops update on Bill Belichick’s plan for Mac Jones after horror showing vs. Saints

Will Mac Jones continue to be the quarterback for the New England Patriots? The team took their third-year quarterback out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Backup Bailey Zappe took over and couldn't get any offensive push either. The Patriots dropped to 1-4 this season with the 34-0 loss.

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter discussed Jones' future on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. He said Bill Belichick plans to stay with Jones as his quarterback for now.

Adam Schefter: “Bill has said that he's sticking with Mac, that he's the one I think everybody across the league looks at and says. Well, they're going to be doing something. What is it that they're going to be doing because Bill Belichick is coming off maybe the two worst losses of his career? In back-to-back weeks, the offense has been inept. It has not gotten the job done.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So you know, that they're not going to stand pat, that they're going to be doing something. So the question is, what is that? And Bill has said that he's standing by on the quarterback for now. We've heard other head coaches say similar things only to go a different route.”

Expand Tweet

Schefter also stated Belichick has acknowledged that a change has to be made. However, it doesn't appear that making a change at quarterback is the move now. Throughout the offseason, there was speculation that Jones' job may be in jeopardy, especially with the promise that Zappe showed last season in two starts.

Jones continues to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick said he and Mac Jones have a good relationship

There has been a lot of speculation that Bill Belichick and Mac Jones don't have a good relationship. Throughout the offseason, rumors of the Patriots head coach replacing his quarterback circulated. However, Belichick is clearing the air about his relationship with Jones.

Bill Belichick appeared on the WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show" on Monday. Although Jones was benched the last two weeks, Belichick said he and Mac Jones have always gotten along:

“I’ve got a good relationship with Mac since he’s been here. I meet with him on a regular basis, and we have a good line of communication. He works hard, and I have a lot of respect for what he does.”

Expand Tweet

The longtime Patriots head coach stated that he has a lot of respect for Mac Jones. New England will face the Las Vegas Raiders and former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Week 6.