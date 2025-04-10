NFL insider drops update on Jets' plans at QB position for 2025 NFL Draft with Justin Fields on the team

The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason and brought in Justin Fields and appear set to have him as their franchise quarterback.
The 2025 NFL Draft is considered to be a weak quarterback class in terms of the top-ranked guys. However, there is a lot of depth in the later rounds for quarterbacks to be backups in the NFL.
However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport was on Good Morning Football and said the Jets don't plan to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Everyone sort of wonders, are the Jets gonna somehow take a quarterback at seven in round one? And my sense is they probably will not. Now it's the draft, everyone lies, who knows? But hard to imagine for me, Justin Fields signing with the Jets, if there was any thought that potentially they would take a quarterback... I expect them to try to build around Justin Fields," Rapoport said.
It's an interesting take from Rapoport that the Jets don't even plan to use a later pick on a quarterback to add some youth and a developmental quarterback to the roster.
Yet, the Jets are locked in with Fields as their starting quarterback, who they signed to a two-year, $40 million deal.
The Jets have Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Adrian Martinez as the quarterbacks on the roster.
Justin Fields has confidence as the Jets' starting quarterback
Justin Fields was the Chicago Bears starter, but he struggled and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
Last year, Fields started the year as the Steelers' starting quarterback but was benched for Russell Wilson. Now, as he heads to the Jets as their starter, he says he has full confidence he can lead this team to the playoffs.
"My confidence never left me," Fields said, via SNY. "I feel like when your confidence leaves you then you have zero chance… No matter how many losses and things like that, I’m never gonna lose my confidence in life or this game...
"I’ve been on good teams, I’ve been on bad teams," Fields said. "Just the mindset, the leadership. AG (Aaron Glenn) has been in the same situation so I think he knows how to take a bad situation and turn it into a good one."
The Jets haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 season.
