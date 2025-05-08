Trey Hendrickson wants a new contract, and he is currently holding out of offseason camp until he gets one. And Ian Rapoport has an intriguing update about the Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher's situation.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, the NFL Network insider said:

"I think that was by design that everything went quiet. He made his point, (and) I think it was received. There has been some communication since that interview, since the draft, there have been talks. I think they want to do a deal."

He continued:

"Now, I would never rule out a trade, because trades could happen literally at any moment... But I think they want to keep him. The Bengals sometimes function maybe a little slower than some organizations, but they do want to keep him and do a deal."

Lions ruled out as trade destination for Trey Hendrickson

One team that is considered a viable trade destination for Trey Hendrickson should he not get his extension is the Detroit Lions. They have a vacant spot besides the returning Aidan Hutchinson after releasing 2024 midseason acquisition Za'Darius Smith during the last days of the post-Super Bowl lull.

However, A to Z Sports' Mike Payton does not see it happening. Responding to a fan tweet on Wednesday, he said:

"It's over, man. It's just not going to happen. It's partially because the Lions probably don't want to take on a big contract right before they're supposed to go into an offseason that is going to feature a ton of extensions."

He continued:

"More than anything, it's about the Bengals. This is the most stubborn team in the NFL, and it's not even close. It was shocking they ever allowed him to seek a trade in the first place. Then we found out why. Hendrickson's camp told the Bengals they'd get a first-round pick for him."

Another destination that has been floated is the Indianapolis Colts. They also have a vacant spot beside Kwity Paye after Dayo Odeyingbo let for the Chicago Bears in free agency.

Hendrickson also has ties with that team's coaching staff. He played under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati and will also reunite with defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who held the position during his days at Florida Atlantic.

