NFL insider explains how Bill Belichick’s burning desire to wipe Don Shula off record books is driven by Spygate scandal

When will New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decide to call it a career? That is a question that has been surrounding the 71-year-old for a few years. Some predicted it would be when Tom Brady retired, but that never happened.

According to Patriots reporter Christopher Price, Belichick may be in the hunt for a new record. Price believes that Belichick will retire once he has passed former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula in the win category.

He believes that after Shula's comments about the Patriots and 'spy gate, Belichick is looking for redemption.

"Price - He's gonna break the record. That's the reality of the situation. He is 19 wins away, unlike something crazy happens, Patriots are not going to be fire him before he breaks the record. He is going to get the record in New England as the head coach of the New England Patriots and then once that happens then we can start talking about whether it is Jerod Mayo or Bill O'Brien or someone else who could become the new head coach."

"He was genuinely hurt when in 2007 the spygate stuff came out and Shula made comments what he made and I think so his philosophy is, Okay, If I can't wipe you off the books with another perfect season, I'm going to do the next best thing, I'm going to take your all-time wins record" he said.

Bill Belichick needs 19 more wins to surpass Don Shula on the all-time list. Umlist. At this rate, he will need to proceed into the 2024 NFL season if he is going to top Shula.

How many years has Bill Belichick coached in the NFL?

Whether or not Bill Belichick breaks Don Shula's record, there is no doubt he is headed for the Hall of Fame. His success throughout the 2000s with the New England Patriots has highlighted his long coaching career.

Bill Belichick began his coaching career nearly 50 years ago as a special assistant in 1975. In 1991, he was hired as a head coach for the first time by the Cleveland Browns.

After five seasons, he had just a 36-44 record and was fired. It wasn't until 2000 that he received his next opportunity as a head coach with the Patriots.

Belichick's career record now stands at 298-152 as he enters his 24th season with the Patriots. Will he pass Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula? He and the Patriots will need to turn things around quickly.