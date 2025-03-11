NFL insider explains what the hold up is with learning Russell Wilson’s fate

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers highlight the free agent quarterbacks for teams to sign. The dominos have started to fall in the QB carousel this offseason with Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford traded or signed new deals via free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain one of the few teams that need to figure out their QB situation heading into the 2025 season.

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky laid out why Wilson hasn't been signed. He believes the Steelers and New York Giants are still working around their roster before adding a QB.

"I think the key thing to understand here is Giants, Steelers like these are teams that have other work to do," Orlovsky said on Tuesday, via ESPN's 'Get Up.' "Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were not plan A and B for these teams. The Giants wanted to get Matthew Stafford. The Steelers wanted to keep Justin Fields. So you're on to an imperfect solution that you're still is hoping comes through.

"So that's why the Giants are signing all these guys, right? They're rebuilding their secondary. The Pittsburgh Steelers trade for DK Metcalf. They know they have more work to do, because the quarterback they're bringing in is not going to be the perfect square peg, square hole, answer to all their problems."

With the QB market thinning out, it's anybody's guess when Wilson and Rodgers agree to terms with a new team.

Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, which option better for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

It's been a tough task for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger since he retired following the 2021 season.

The team tried backup QB Mason Rudolph, drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft before trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday and tried out Mitch Trubisky, who they signed in free agency.

This past season, they signed free agent QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Fields left the Steelers to sign with the New York Jets on Monday.

In 2024 with the Steelers, Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 regular-season games while appearing in the playoffs. Rodgers had a decent campaign with the Jets coming back from a torn Achilles that had him sidelined the season before.

Wilson and Rodgers could be cheap, one or two-year options for Pittsburgh. Wilson may demand more years on his contract than Rodgers, as he is five years younger, but both are at about the same level of productivity.

Fans could likely find out soon if the Steelers are more committed to Wilson, who has a year under their system, or if they believe in Rodgers more.

