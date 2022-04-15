NFL insider explains how Miami Dolphins plotted to unite Brady and Payton in Miami

Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had somewhat of a grand plan to make the 7x Super Bowl-winning QB a part owner of the franchise, Sean Payton the head coach, and later acquiring the rights of Brady, the player to replace Tua Tagovaila under center in Miami.

The plan was foiled by Brian Flores' class action lawsuit, which is investigating several issues of potential racism during his time working for Stephen Ross' team as the head coach.

Ultimately, we didn't see the Tom Brady player-by-day-owner-by-night plan put into play, with Sean Payton joining him as the lead locker-room voice. Well, not yet, at least.

But here's how NBC Sports' Mike Florio detailed how it would have been put together if it had been this offseason:

The Dolphins wanted Brady and Payton. The Dolphins eventually admitted publicly that they called the Saints about Payton. The Dolphins privately acknowledge that they had conversations about making Brady a minority owner. But for the Flores lawsuit, he would have been made a minority owner as soon as the week preceding the Super Bowl. Then, the move would have been made for Payton. Later in the spring, Brady’s rights as a player would have been acquired by the Dolphins."

The Dolphins are still a landing spot for Tom Brady in 2023

The Dolphins could still pull off their grand plan next offseason. If Stephen Ross survives the Brian Flores lawsuit, he will still be aiming to add Tom Brady as a player or executive.

Having both jobs appear off the table at this point. Sean Payton becoming the head coach also seems far less likely now considering the Rooney Rule violations his hiring was about to case.

Tom Brady may have been the unnamed QB in 2020 that Ross badgered Flores into tampering with. It was one of several things Ross wanted Flores to do that he wouldn't.

Ultimately, those tampering accusations, if the name Tom Brady even comes up in proceedings, won't stop the legendary signal-caller from doing what he wants next season.

The NFLPA has been steadily gaining significant leverage. That leverage has gone through the roof this offseason, particularly given all of the monster contracts handed out. They'd most certainly go to bat for the most recognizable face in the sport.

So it's up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get things together and give Tom Brady every reason to stay in Tampa in 2023 and, possibly, beyond. The end to the 2021 season, which included Antonio Brown walking out of a game halfway through against the New York Jets, left quite the sour taste in everyone's mouth involved with the organization. Things only got worse when the Los Angeles Rams repeatedly put Brady on his back in the NFC Divisional Round.

Otherwise, it appears as though Tom Brady will find his way to Miami one way or another next offseason.

