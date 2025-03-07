The Seattle Seahawks are looking to move veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf after he recently requested a trade. While Metcalf is one of the franchise's top performers and stars, their willingness to part from him is rather interesting.

On Friday, NFL insider Dianna Russini shared insight into the situation during an episode of her podcast, "Scoop City." Russini explained that Seattle's willingness to let Metcalf walk is largely due to his age and his significant cap hit.

"He's getting older. We're aware of that. And then you take a look at Metcalf's cap hit—$31.8 million—that's the highest among receivers in football right now. So he's costing them a lot of moneynand then they’d have to re-up him again. This is obviously a team that thinks they can go younger and cheaper. And wow."

Metcalf just wrapped up a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns, finishing as Seattle's second-leading receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With plenty of receiver-needy teams across the league, there should be no shortage of suitors for Metcalf. However, the asking price from Seattle may be too high.

Seattle may be asking for too much in potential DK Metcalf trade

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Seattle is reportedly asking for a first and third-round draft pick in exchange for DK Metcalf. Teams like the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars were interested in him but seem to have been deterred by the Seahawks's asking price. Although many teams are interested in Metcalf, Seattle may eventually lower their demands.

It's interesting that Seattle is willing to part ways with Metcalf. Given that the organization has been trying to find its footing since losing Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll a few seasons ago, perhaps the Seahawks are trying to leverage a Metcalf trade to secure a haul of draft picks and lay the foundation for their future.

Despite Geno Smith and Mike Macdonald's efforts leading Seattle to a 10-7 record and second-place finish in the NFC West, the franchise is still searching for success similar to their "Legion of Boom" era. Perhaps the haul they receive in a Metcalf trade could be exactly what they need.

