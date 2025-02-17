NFL insider exposes eye-opening Aaron Rodgers-Robert Saleh relationship dynamic following 4x MVP's Jets exit

Not all seems doom and gloom for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets as the two sides go their separate ways.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Rodgers has strong relationships within the Jets front office despite the organization deciding to move on from the former Super Bowl winner at quarterback. Its respect for Rogers appears to be a major reason for its decision to inform Rodgers of its move beforehand in the offseason.

"Contrary to popular belief, Rodgers did have strong relationships in the building, with ex-coach Robert Saleh, team president Hymie Elhai and co-owner Christopher Johnson, among others," Beer wrote in his article on Monday.

"And those close to Rodgers did want to do right by him out of respect for all he’s accomplished as a pro and the effort he’d given the Jets the last two years. In this case, doing right by Rodgers meant giving him a decision as early as they could."

It's interesting to note that Breer reported former coach Robert Saleh is one of the names close to Rodgers. Rodgers and Saleh's relationship was perceived as dysfunctional. In October, the Jets fired the four-time MVP after they went 2-3 on the season.

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

On the sideline, Rodgers would give his then-coach a side-eye. At one point, he shoved Saleh away when he tried to hug him. Some speculated that Rodgers influenced the Jets making the ultimate move to fire Saleh when it was all said and done. However, according to Breer, the two still share a strong relationship.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' disappointing union comes to an end

Expectations for the union were high when Aaron Rodgers arrived in New York. The Jets possess a top-tier defense and provided Rodgers with weapons such as star young receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Unfortunately, on his fourth offensive snap with the Jets in the 2023 NFL season, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon, ending his season.

Following a lengthy rehab, Rodgers returned last year for his first full-time starting season with the Jets. However, despite trading for former longtime receiving threat Devante Adams, the Rodgers-led Jets only finished with a 5-12 record. Rodgers had one of his worst seasons to date, throwing for only 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Rodgers is at the back end of his NFL career but still has playing aspirations. It will be interesting to see who takes a chance on Rodgers as his numbers are dwindling compared to usual expectations.

