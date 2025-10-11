NFL insider fires shots at Aaron Rodgers over Donald Trump getting Covid-19 booster vaccination

President Donald Trump received flu and COVID-19 booster shots, according to a memo released by his physician, Sean P. Barbabella, on Friday.
The news has been polarizing on NFL social media, especially with Trump's stance on COVID-19-19 vaccines during his first presidential run. With Trump receiving the booster shot, NFL insider Clarence Hill Jr. took a shot at veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had also stirred controversy after his comments from 2021.
"Aaron Rodgers too," Hill wrote on X, claiming that Trump's vaccination will drive the veteran QB "insane."
Rodgers had claimed he was "immunized" against the COVID-19 virus during training camp in August 2021. However, he had to sit out 10 days testing positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated player.
The four-time MVP retracted his comments saying that the "immunized" phrasing was part of an appeal to the NFL against his vaccination.
"If there's one thing I wish could have gone different, it's that, because that's the only thing [critics] could hit me with," Rodgers said in his book. "But if I could do it again, I would have said [in August], f--- the appeal. I'm just going to tell them I'm allergic to PEG, I'm not getting Johnson & Johnson, I'm not going to be vaxxed.'"
The former New York Jets quarterback had revealed that he was allergic to an ingredient in the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and had safety concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Cleveland Browns star looking forward to facing Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for the Pittsburgh Steelers' clash against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He will be squaring up against edge rusher Myles Garrett, who faced him during the 2021 season. The Browns star is looking forward to facing the veteran quarterback again this Sunday.
“He’s a great one. He probably will get propped up a little higher than some of the others. I’d be honored to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett said. “Definitely a lot of respect for what he’s done in his career. He’s special.”
With Rodgers leading the offense for the Steelers, Pittsburgh is 3-1 for the season and sits at the top of the AFC North.
