NFL insider floats "perfect" NFC Super Bowl contenders to enter Myles Garrett sweepstakes after Brown DE's trade demand

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett sent fans and the front offices of franchises into a frenzy by announcing that he had requested a trade. The 29-year-old instantly became the most coveted player ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, and the Browns are likely preparing to field several calls for the defensive end.

While every team in the league would be ecstatic to have Garrett on their roster, and most will try over the coming days to land him, NFL insider Albert Breer named the one team he believes should aggressively chase the superstar pass rusher. On Fox Sports' The Herd, Breer said:

"(The) Detroit (Lions are) the perfect team for that. Detroit's right in the championship window. They've got cap space. The roster's loaded. There may not be five or six rookies that make their team next year, so their draft picks are a little bit more expendable." [from 12:52]

The Lions have $55 million in cap space, which ranks eighth in the league. They are among a handful of contenders who can afford Garrett's $25 million-a-year contract.

While landing the Browns superstar would cost nearly 40% of their cap space, Breer believes he would be worth the investment and help Detroit's pass rush a championship-caliber unit. Breer added:

I love the idea of having Aidan Hutchinson and Myles Garrett opposite each other, maybe sort of the same way Denver had Von Miller and ageing DeMarcus Ware on the other side about a decade ago." (From 13:05)

Myles Garrett trade request: Browns' stance on parting way with DE

Only a handful of days before Myles Garrett requested a trade, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot during his media availability ahead of the Senior Bowl that he had no intention of parting ways with the defensive end in the offseason.

Berry claimed that he'd turn down offers as big as two first-round picks for the 29-year-old superstar. He hinted that the franchise planned on offering Garrett a new contract extension to ensure that he spens his entire career with the franchise:

"I don't want to go into contract discussions. I wouldn't do that publicly. But I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here."

However, Garrett publicly demanding a trade may force Berry and the Browns to change their stance about the player's future in Cleveland.

