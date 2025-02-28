NFL insider foresees Matthew Stafford getting paid $40,000,000 as QB agrees to stay with Rams

NFL insider Ian Rapoport predicted what type of payment Matthew Stafford will get on his potential new deal with the LA Rams. The veteran quarterback and the team agreed to renegotiate his deal and extend his stay at SoFi Stadium beyond the 2025 season.

During an appearance on Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the NFL Network insider dropped an estimated number for Stafford's new deal.

"Probably similar to last year. Last year, he got $40 (million), should be about somewhere of that."

After McAfee asked about how much less Stafford would be getting in this new deal compared to other offers, Rapoport said:

"My understanding is that Giants and the Raiders - his agent was allowed to talk to them. It would have been more higher $40M, maybe up to $50M. It wasn't gonna be that from the Rams, but if you're Stafford, you're like, you can win there, it's home. Actually home, so I think it makes sense."

New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders turn attention to other candidates after Matthew Stafford's news

Once the Matthew Stafford news saw the light, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders turned their attention to different players. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the Giants are looking at other options but noting that Aaron Rodgers is a name they have in consideration for this process.

On the other end, the Raiders are "expected to investigate" their options to give Pete Carroll his starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Russell Wilson, with a history with Carroll, Justin Fields and Sam Darnold were mentioned as potential candidates to join the Black and Silver this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers played in MetLife Stadium last season for the New York Jets, but it's unclear if he's interested in staying in New York after his tumultuous stint with Gang Green. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields battled for the starting role on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the former Super Bowl champion won the race, although his level decreased as the season developed.

Sam Darnold revived his career with the 14-win Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He posted the best season of his career before the Rams sent him back home in the wild card round.

