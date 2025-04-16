The Denver Broncos were one of the biggest surprises last season, making it all the way to the NFL Playoffs with a rookie quarterback. This clearly indicates that they are heading in the right direction and can now use the offseason to continue supplementing their roster.

Ad

The 2025 NFL Draft will be one of the best ways for them to do so, starting with their 20th overall pick in the first round. Many around the league have suggested that their best startegy for this pick is to find another weapon for Boi Nix to work with. Landing one of the top running backs is potentially one way to do this.

Mike Klis recently reported on X that the Broncos are visiting with Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson. He is one of the fastest rising prospects in his position this year and his versatility as a rusher and receiver out of the backjfield makes him a desirable target.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL Insider James Palmer recently gave his take on the idea of Henderson going to the Broncos from his own X account. He explained why he thinks it would be a good move for them as they look to continue building around Nix.

Palmer stated:

"This is a really good fit for several reasons ... and at 20 it wouldn't be a reach ... Sean Payton puts a ton of value in pass protection ... A great piece to help Bo Nix in several ways."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

TreVeyon Henderson has a dynamic skillset that includes rushing, receiving, and blocking. Palmer believes that head coach Sean Payton would value how good he is in pass protection, while his rising draft stock suggests that he could very well be selected late in the first round. Add in that they need a running back and the pairing seems to make a ton of sense.

Broncos RB outlook if they draft TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson

The Denver Broncos used a committee approach to their backfield last year but it was led by Javonte Williams for most of the season. He departed the team during the offseason and they have yet to bring in a replacement. This suggests that they could be looking to the 2025 NFL Draft to address this issue.

TreVeyon Henderson would be an ideal fit due to his versatile skillset and upside of potentially being a lead back. His outlook is much brighter than Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, so he could theoretically lead their backfield committee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place