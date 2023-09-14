NFL insider hands Bill Belichick's Patriots ready-made game plan to stop Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots faced a Super Bowl team in a tough matchup to start the season. While they can feel proud about the way they've played against the Philadelphia Eagles, they failed to convert their chances into a win.

A divisional game against the Miami Dolphins and their high-flying offense is coming in Week 2, meaning Bill Belichick's job won't get any easier. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said on Pat McAfee's show about the best way to stop Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins:

"To stop Tua, you have to pressure him in front. You have to get into his face, and you have to make it a game to where it's not a seven-on-seven game.

"And if you stand in front of Tua, you've got a chance. But if you let him set his feet and step up in the pocket, it's over. He's got the best receiver in all of football, and he can run by everybody.

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots almost upset Philadelphia Eagles in season opener

It was close. The New England Patriots almost started 2023 with a surprise 1-0 record.

Even with their poor start to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots found ways to remain competitive against one of the big favoritesthis season. Even though they ended up with a defeat, they have a lot to be excited about for the rest of the year.

Mac Jones had more positive moments than mistakes. The Patriots' defense proved to be a cohesive and very well-trained unity, and the offensive scheme doesn't seem completely chaotic and messy like last year under Matt Patricia's guidance. However, the offensive line had key absentees against the excellent Eagles' pass rush.

If no one expected the New England Patriots to have a chance , at least there's a good basis to work on in the following weeks. Bill Belichick will always give his team a chance.

The Patriots could be better than many people expect, and the first week's game was encouraging.