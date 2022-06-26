NFL insider reveals date for Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing 

A date has reportedly been set for the disciplinary hearing of Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to appear before the NFL and NFL Players Association's Sue L. Robinson on Tuesday, June 30th.

Robinson will listen as the league is expected to seek a very long suspension for the accused QB. The Browns quarterback has been accused of harassing, assaulting, touching 26 women during massage therapy sessions when he was a player for the Houston Texans.

The NFL is expected to center its case on the testimony of women who had an interaction with the former Texans quarterback.

At one point, Watson was dealing with 24 civil lawsuits with claims of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage appointments. Out of those 24 civil lawsuits, he reached a settlement in 20 of them.

After Robinson makes her decision, the Cleveland quarterback will have the choice to file an appeal. Should the quarterback decide to file an appeal after Robinson’s ruling, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has two choices. He can either make a decision on that appeal or seek an independent arbitrator to make the call on the matter.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry took questions about a probable suspension involving his new quarterback during his introductory press conference. Berry stated that the team has and will continue to have open communication with the league.

The Cleveland general manager added that the Browns quarterback's $1 million base salary for the upcoming 2022 season is not to shield the franchise from a potential suspension. Instead, it's to give them wiggle room moving forward. After trading for the three-time Pro Bowler, the team gave him a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

What if Watson is Suspended for the Entire 2022 Season?

Former Miami Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett.

There’s a significant chance that Watson will not take a snap under center for the Browns this season. If the league does get that indefinite suspension following the hearing, Cleveland could enter 2022 with quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the starter.

Brissett has started 37 games in his NFL career for three teams: the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts. We’ll see what happens as the disciplinary hearing of Cleveland's $230 million man gets underway soon and provide a clearer picture of his future.

