NFL insider hints QB shake-up in Cleveland as Kevin Stefanski weighs options for Browns vs. Vikings Week 5 game in London

Could it be Dillion Gabriel time in Cleveland very soon? Signs are pointing towards the team benching starting quarterback Joe Flacco and rolling with the third-round rookie.Following yesterday's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Browns are now 1-3 and had a poor offensive performance yesterday. In the loss, Flacco completed less than 50% of his passes, completing 16-of-34 passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.Flacco, who is 40 years old, is struggling with the Browns early on this season through the team's firstfour games. He's completed just 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.With Flacco being a veteran quarterback who seems to be losing the little bit of magic he has left, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot suggests that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi and the team is ready to bench Flacco for Gabriel.Gabriel, was selected in the third-round (94th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. He has the most career touchdown passes in FBS history (155) and played six seasons of college football.He led the Oregon Ducks to a 13-1 record in 2024, completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 3,857 yards, and 30 touchdowns.Gabriel has seen time on the field this season. He appeared in the team's 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 19 yards and completing all three of his passing attempts while throwing a touchdown. He was put late into yesterday's loss to the Lions, and attempted just one pass.Is Joe Flacco's time in Cleveland coming to an end?Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions - Source: GettyNo official word has been put out that the Cleveland Browns are benching Dillon Gabriel this week, just speculation. Still, even if he isn't benched this week, Flacco's time in Cleveland is very likely nearing its end.The Browns drafted Gabriel and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (5th round) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if Flacco isn't benched this week, if he continues to struggle, he will very likely be benched at one point for Gabriel or Sanders.Deshaun Watson is out of the picture, but Flacco could be too if he doesn't show some of the mojo that he had in 2023 for the Browns. Once the team fully commits to Gabriel, it will be Sanders who will likely be his backup, as they will look to see if either of their young quarterbacks has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.