NFL insider hints at surprising suitors for Sam Darnold amid reports of Vikings declining QB franchise tag

Sam Darnold is going to make a lot of money this offseason. The question is, with who? Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the Minnesota Vikings will not franchise tag him before Tuesday's deadline, making him a free agent next week.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that one team interested in Darnold is the Las Vegas Raiders on the latest episode of "Scoop City" on Tuesday.

"I don't think (Aaron Rodgers) has a lot of options," Russini said. "The choice, you know, the L.A. situation, was the best one for him. And the second (Matthew) Stafford decided to go back, that was actually my first thought—I was like, 'Oh, man, Rodgers is gonna have to maybe go to a team that he's not gonna win with.'

"And maybe this is the time where he thinks about retirement. I don't get that sense in Indy while he's playing, but maybe when he takes some time off — here goes (Jared) Goff at Newport next week—you know, he thinks about it and is like, 'You know what? Maybe this isn't worth it.' Who knows?

"But, I mean, I can't think of a place right now for him that makes sense. Like, do you think Vegas should go after him? I don't sense that they are. Vegas is interested in Russell Wilson. I'm hearing some Sam Darnold, you know."

After being viewed and paid as a "bridge" quarterback, Sam Darnold will be in for a pig payday this offseason

Sam Darnold during NFC wild-card playoffs: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Sam Darnold was viewed as one of the best quarterbacks coming out of the 2018 NFL draft. He was selected third by the New York Jets and had a lot of expectations to turn the franchise around.

Darnold had two decent seasons with the Jets to start his career, but after he went 2-10 as a starter during the 2020 season, the team moved on from him after three seasons.

Darnold spent the next three seasons in Carolina with the Panthers and in San Francisco with the 49ers. Still, he was unable to establish himself as a franchise quarterback, going 8-10 in those three seasons.

Signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal last season, he was exepcted to compete for the starting job with rookie J.J. McCarthy. After McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason, Darnold took advantage of his opportunity, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record.

Because of his big season from last year and with there not being many quarterback options this offseason, he will likely get paid big by a QB-needy team this offseason.

