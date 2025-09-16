NFL insider insinuates Tom Brady of cheating over Raiders owner/FOX analyst discussing game plans with OC Chip Kelly every week

Tom Brady's role as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders was always going to be a hot topic of debate. As a play-by-play analyst for Fox, he had limited access to many functions compared to his peers in 2024, but the league eased those restrictions for 2025.He's still not allowed to attend practices from other NFL teams. However, he can now attend production meetings remotely and also interview players off-site. NFL insider Ari Meirov noticed during Week 2's broadcast that the former quarterback is sitting in the Raiders coaches' booth during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers:For another NFL reporter, James Palmer, this is not something acceptable to be done. After Brady's presence on the booth was revealed, he took to Twitter and, using irony, criticized the current state of affairs regarding his involvement with the Raiders:Tom Brady meets with Chip Kelly 2-3 times a week to go over film and go through the game plan. And every weekend Brady is calling a game for Fox, gathering as much information as possible from players and coaches from both teams to be at his best in the broadcast booth. Got it.Brady to call the Bears game in Week 3 before Raiders-Bears matchup in Week 4Another important twist to the story involves an upcoming opponent for Las Vegas. The former quarterback will be in the booth for Fox on Sunday, with the Chicago Bears playing the Dallas Cowboys. This could be a regular game, but it comes with a caveat.ESPN insider Field Yates noticed that he'll will have a golden opportunity to study closely everything about the Chicago Bears, as he does with every team before one of their games. However, Las Vegas' Week 4 game will be against the Bears, giving a big opportunity. Perhaps, as James Palmer would say, an unfair advantage.Field Yates @FieldYatesLINKNotably, Tom Brady is scheduled to call Cowboys-Bears for FOX in Week 3. The Raiders’ Week 4 opponent? The Bears.It remains to be seen how the league will approach the new rules with its most famous player ever. There was a lot of fanfare once the quarterback signed with Fox, but his involvement with Las Vegas changed the situation.