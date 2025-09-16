  • home icon
  NFL insider insinuates Tom Brady of cheating over Raiders owner/FOX analyst discussing game plans with OC Chip Kelly every week

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:30 GMT
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty
Tom Brady is causing a stirr due to his Raiders situation - Source: Getty

Tom Brady's role as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders was always going to be a hot topic of debate. As a play-by-play analyst for Fox, he had limited access to many functions compared to his peers in 2024, but the league eased those restrictions for 2025.

He's still not allowed to attend practices from other NFL teams. However, he can now attend production meetings remotely and also interview players off-site. NFL insider Ari Meirov noticed during Week 2's broadcast that the former quarterback is sitting in the Raiders coaches' booth during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers:

For another NFL reporter, James Palmer, this is not something acceptable to be done. After Brady's presence on the booth was revealed, he took to Twitter and, using irony, criticized the current state of affairs regarding his involvement with the Raiders:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tom Brady meets with Chip Kelly 2-3 times a week to go over film and go through the game plan. And every weekend Brady is calling a game for Fox, gathering as much information as possible from players and coaches from both teams to be at his best in the broadcast booth. Got it.
Brady to call the Bears game in Week 3 before Raiders-Bears matchup in Week 4

Another important twist to the story involves an upcoming opponent for Las Vegas. The former quarterback will be in the booth for Fox on Sunday, with the Chicago Bears playing the Dallas Cowboys. This could be a regular game, but it comes with a caveat.

ESPN insider Field Yates noticed that he'll will have a golden opportunity to study closely everything about the Chicago Bears, as he does with every team before one of their games. However, Las Vegas' Week 4 game will be against the Bears, giving a big opportunity. Perhaps, as James Palmer would say, an unfair advantage.

It remains to be seen how the league will approach the new rules with its most famous player ever. There was a lot of fanfare once the quarterback signed with Fox, but his involvement with Las Vegas changed the situation.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
