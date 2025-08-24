NFL insider Josina Anderson accuses Kevin Stefanski of jeopardizing Shedeur Sanders' career by benching QB before 2-minute drill

Cleveland Browns' final preseason game of 2025 against the LA Rams on Saturday was nothing short of dramas and twists. While Kevin Stefanski's team coursed through the fourth quarter with an exciting game-winning drive, the moment caught everyone's attention. Shedeur Sanders, who was already on the field amped up to secure a dream win, got benched for Tyler Huntley.The Browns were trailing 17-16; that's when the swap happened. Even Sanders was surprised to know that he was no longer getting final reps and the team would win the game 19-17. NFL insider Josina Anderson was baffled by coach Stefanski’s decision and questioned why such a move happened when only two minutes were left on the clock. She accused him of sabotaging Sanders' progress.Anderson shared a long post on X calling out the Browns coach. She added that such reps are essential to evaluate rookie players. Sanders, who has experienced such clutch moments at college, would have gotten a chance to show his arm strength in the NFL but unfortunately got jeopardized by Stefanski.“Kevin Stefanski was way too diplomatic today with how he handled his QB evaluation--as far as what was necessary &amp; what wasn't. The head coach has to also be cognizant of actions that build his guys up vs. introducing more mental static than necessary,” Anderson ranted on Saturday.While she admitted lapses from Sanders' end as he got sacked five times in the game and struggled to make throws whenever the pocket collapsed, Anderson claimed Deion Sanders’ son should have also played in the Eagles game despite his oblique.“Shedeur has to watch rolling back too deep into his own territory to buy more time when guys are not open and the pocket is collapsing. Also, he needs to maintain 360 awareness for rushers when he turns his back to the end zone. Don't make it worse. That said, Sanders obviously has more in his skill set than what the conditions allowed,” she added.Kevin Stefanski reacts to pulling out Shedeur Sanders in the final driveAfter the game, the Browns head coach was asked about his decision to swap the QBs. Without explicitly naming Sanders, he mentioned that the team didn't perform well offensively in the second half of the game. It was also the time when Sanders got sacked multiple times and he struggled to make throws by holding the ball too long.&quot;That's never on one person, so we can be better in a bunch of areas and just felt like we wanted to give [Huntley] a last drive,&quot; Stefanski said to the reporters on Saturday.Stefanski said he wanted to see how Huntley would react in situations like these since he only had fewer reps in the past.Sanders expressed his disappointment after the game and mentioned that he was expecting to be back on the field. With this game, Sanders’ chances to make the field during the regular season seem highly unlikely.