Aaron Rodgers has not signed with any team in free agency. Options for the veteran quarterback have narrowed, with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the clear favorites for his signing, following an array of quarterback moves.

Ad

Rodgers, 41, is reportedly deciding if Pittsburgh is the right fit for his career. But an important step was made over the weekend. The quarterback was seen in a throwing workout at UCLA with DK Metcalf, the superstar wide receiver acquired by the Steelers via trade.

As speculation mounted on the reason behind their workout, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport shared more details about the session. According to Rapoport, it was a planned workout for both players, which gives additional meaning due to the Steelers' current pursuit of Rodgers' signing:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This was not a coincidence. This was a planned throwing session. It sounds like it went very well. From my understanding, it was lengthy. It probably is Aaron's last stop, he needs to make sure it’s right. If that includes throwing with the newly-acquired star receiver for the team, okay. It wasn’t much of a secret.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the NFL draft happening in April, Pittsburgh would love to get clarity on its quarterback situation. Signing Rodgers would still represent a major upgrade over Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kenny Pickett. However, if things don't work out, they can fix something by adding a young passer.

Colin Cowherd says the Steelers could draft Jalen Milroe to learn from Aaron Rodgers

Regardless of the veteran signing or not, there's no long-term fix on the roster. The return of Mason Rudolph gives nothing more than a backup with familiarity, but history shows he's not the answer.

Ad

Colin Cowherd pointed out a possible plan by the franchise. During his popular show "The Herd," he highlighted the possibility of the Steelers adding Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the draft:

"I talked to an NFL exec, very well-connected, and this is a keep your head on a swivel. I’m told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe. Twenty-first pick, first round.

Milroe is considered a developmental quarterback who isn't likely to start right away. NFL analysts consider him the fourth-best passer of the class, behind Cam Ward (Miami), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.