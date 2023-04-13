“Waste of time” – NFL insider makes major Bryce Young admission as Texans, Panthers wait on future QB1

The 2023 NFL Draft is exactly two weeks away, and quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are predicted by most to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall. Analysts and draft experts are split on who they think will go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Over the past week, Young to the Panthers has been heating up. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said this week that Young's visit with the Texans was a waste of time as the ship had sailed and predicted that Young would go to the Panthers:

"I think Bryce Young is going to be the Panthers No. 1 pick."

Carolina traded eight spots from pick No. 9 to pick No. 1 with the Chicago Bears. They clearly have a favorite in mind as they will make their 'tough' decision in two weeks.

If Young goes No. 1 overall to the Panthers, Stroud will very likely be chosen right after him by the Houston Texans.

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. also believes Bryce Young will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft

Bryce Young during Vanderbilt v Alabama

Adam Schefter isn't the only expert/analyst who thinks Bryce Young will be selected No. 1 by the Carolina Panthers.

Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. agrees with Schefter and thinks the Panthers will go with Young. Kiper Jr. said on Get Up:

"He [Young] is a winner, he's got that sparkle and a guy that Carolina can move forward with the infrastructure there in place, with the O-line supporting cast, all those coaches, it'll be around surrounding the quarterback. I think Bryce Young, I think, would be the guy at this stage.

"And I listen to Adam [Schefter] and Mort [Chris Mortensen], it's gonna be Bryce Young. I'd be an idiot if I didn't listen to Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter when you hear Bryce Young could go No. 1 from even your friends in the league."

It won't be a big surprise if the Panthers choose Young or Stroud. They're projected to be the first two picks for a while and are an almost guaranteed lock to be the first two picks in the draft.

The draft will really start when the Cardinals pick No. 3, as they will most likely go with a defensive player.

