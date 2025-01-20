NFL insider makes thoughts clear on Mike Tomlin's stance with Steelers amid Bears' pursuit of HC

Mike Tomlin isn't going anywhere.

For the last two offseasons, as a result of the Pittsburgh Steelers' lack of playoff success, head coach Mike Tomlin's name has floated around as being a potential trade candidate. Some rumblings even suggested the team may just fire and move on from him. That won't be the case again this offseason.

While the Chicago Bears are one of six teams looking to fill their head coaching vacancy, they reqesuted to speak with Tomlin, and were one of the teams looked at in possibly acquiring the Steelers' coach via trade. Their request to speak with him got turned down by the Steelers instantly.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed that the Steelers are fully committed to Tomlin, and that he isn't going anywhere.

Schefter said:

"Well, it was a pretty short conversation, because they reached out to the Steelers, and the Steelers have no interest in moving on from Mike Tomlin. And Mike Tomlin has got a no-trade clause in his contract, and as he himself said last week to any teams that would approach the Steelers about a potential trade, exploring a trade, he said, and I use his words, 'save your time.'

"But again, I think it's smart for teams to at least make the call. If it's a five minute call and they say no, thank you. Fine. But who knows if they ever would have any indecision there or second thoughts, and maybe they would be open to that conversation. They weren't. They're not. He's staying he's not going anywhere. So the Bears got shut down."

Tomlin signed a three-year extension prior to last season and also has a no-trade clause agreement in his contract.

Mike Tomlin gets candid about the Steelers' lack of recent playoff success

Mike Tomlin during AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers reached the postseason again this season, but for a fifth-straight time, they suffered a one-and-done in the playoffs. This time, they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Tomlin spoke to the media during the season-ending press conference and was candid about the Steelers being frustrated for the lack of recent playoff success.

Tomlin said:

"I understand the nature of what it is that we do, the attention and criticism that comes with it. As a matter of fact, I embrace it, to be quite honest with you. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do."

Tomlin also said as long as he is awarded the opportunity to lead the team, he will do better as he and the team look to break their recent playoff slump.

"I don't make excuses for failure. I own it, but I also feel like I'm capable and so as long as I'm afforded an opportunity to do that, I will continue, but I certainly understand their frustrations and probably more importantly than that, I share it because that's how I'm wired."

Tomlin put together his 18th consecutive non-losing season as the Steelers went 10-7, finishing second in the AFC North.

He will be back next season for a 19th season with the Steelers, where they look to make it past the first round of the playoffs.

