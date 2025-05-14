NFL insider mirrors Shedeur Sanders’ Browns rookie minicamp hype to historic QB buzz in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders was only a fifth-round pick in last month's Draft, and yet he is generating the most media coverage of any of the Cleveland Browns' draft picks. And if Albert Breer is to be asked, such hype has plenty of things that it can be compared to.

Speaking on Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated insider said (begins at 01:58 in the video below):

“I've seen it in Cleveland before, right?... You had Johnny Manziel there, you had Baker Mayfield there, Deshaun coming over in the trade. I feel like this is actually the sort of situation that Cleveland's been in the middle of over the last 15 years now.”

He continued:

"Have I ever seen this with a fifth-round pick before? The answer is no, because it's such a unique situation from that standpoint. We've seen it with quarterbacks before for sure... and I think this is part of what you sign up for when you take him."

Former Eagles linebacker says Shedeur Sanders "galvanized" fellow Browns during minicamp

The multiple criticisms of Shedeur Sanders can be summarized into two: he does not have enough skills to justify the hype, and he carries a sense of arrogance and entitlement around him. However, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho sees something else entirely.

Speaking on Monday's episode of FS1's The Facility, he praised the Colorado alum's influence on the locker room:

“I don’t think I’ve been more fond of Shedeur than I am right now. And not just what he said post-presser, but even on social media. I’m scrolling social media late last night after watching the games... It was a picture of the whole rookie squad. I think the team is gathering around and galvanized by Shedeur, especially the rookies.”

He continued:

“If we’re being honest, Shedeur doesn’t talk that much. It’s the people around Shedeur that do all the talking. Yeah, Shedeur has held his wrist up, but I couldn’t care less about that. It’s a lot of people in the camp. But (from) what I’ve heard about Shedeur at this juncture and time, I’m loving what I’m seeing.”

Sanders' next appearance in camp is expected to be sometime duting the Browns' OTAs, which begin on May 27.

