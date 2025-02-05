NFL insider names 2 surprising NFC and AFC contenders who could enter Cooper Kupp sweepstakes

The Rams' sudden decision to part ways with Cooper Kupp has piqued the interest of many general managers, who can now add a former Super Bowl MVP to their rosters. NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed information on some of the teams that might be interested.

He mentioned the Steelers, who need a receiver other than George Pickens. He would not only provide receptions but also leadership to a group that needs to get over the playoff hump. They had tried landing him in the regular season but that possibility eventually did not materialize into anything concrete.

The Commanders could be another team that is looking at him. They signaled that Brandon Aiyuk was someone Jayden Daniels wanted last offseason, and this year has only proved that they need a wide threat outside Terry McLaurin. They made the NFC Championship game and are well ahead of the curve of where many expected them to be, one year removed from finishing bottom of the East. They are comfortably inside the salary cap to pick up a veteran contract.

The same can be said about the Patriots in terms of cap space. They are nowhere near the product Washington is on the field, but that is primarily because Drake Maye does not have any weapons at his disposal. They also have to rebuild the offensive line and if they are looking at that during the draft, they might need to add a veteran wideout to address the current situation.

Fowler said the same, noting,

"Pittsburgh Steelers looked into Cooper Kupp at the trade deadline last season. They still have a need there. Washington could look for a compliment to Terry McLaurin. The Patriots would be foolish not to at least check in on this, given their receiver situation."

However, the NFL Insider added a couple of surprise teams into the mix too. He mentioned the Lions as a potential destination where Cooper Kupp can pair up with Jared Goff, who started his career with the Rams and is immediately familiar with his game. The Chiefs, who have taken veterans like DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster over the years to create a dynasty, might be another team in play. Fowler added,

"And here are a few surprises for you. Detroit Lions, Jared Goff came in the league with Cooper Kupp. That's instant chemistry. And doesn't this kind of feel like a Kansas City Chiefs move a little bit that they would capitalize on this and make this happen. It just feels like that to me, but we'll see."

Possibility exists Cooper Kupp may not have to move even if Rams trade him

Cooper Kupp has made his life in Los Angeles and any move to a different city is always challenging. However, there is a possibility that the Chargers might come calling and offer something to the Rams. They need another top receiver outside rookie Ladd McConkey to help Justin Herbert and Cooper Kupp could be the perfect addition.

It helps the Rams as well because he then goes to a different conference and cannot come back to torment them in the playoffs. It could be a rare win-win for both the player and the franchises concerned.

