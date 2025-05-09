NFL insider names Jaguars rookie as best fantasy pick after Travis Etienne Jr's 'down year' and Tank Bigsby's 'fumbling issues'

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes the Jacksonville Jaguars' running back room will be one to watch for fantasy purposes.

The Jaguars are returning Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr., but the Jaguars also drafted Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round. Although Tuten appears to be the third running back on the depth chart, Fowler believes he has sneaky fantasy value going into 2025.

"Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars. My sense is the new Jaguars regime is not overly sold on Travis Etienne Jr. after a down year, and Tank Bigsby has had fumbling issues," Fowler wrote in his ESPN article. "Tuten has home run potential with a 4.32-second 40 time. I expect him to make an impact, especially in a run-game-friendly Liam Coen offense. Perhaps Tuten can be Coen's new Bucky Irving."

Tuten has breakaway speed and can handle a ton of carries, which is why he could be a key part of the Jaguars' offense.

Etienne also had his struggles running the ball last season, while Bigsby fumbled, which could lead to Tuten taking over as the starting running back, which is why he has sneaky fantasy value.

Last season at Virginia Tech, Tuten rushed for 1,159 yards, 15 touchdowns while adding 81 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Jaguars 'jacked' to draft Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville selected Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tuten will compete for a role at running back and Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was jacked to get him.

"So we were jacked to be able to be in that position to prioritize him because at the end of the day we want to level up the competition across the entirety of the roster, and running back is a spot that we're going to lean on," Coen said, via SI. "As Liam can probably allude to, it's so rarely just a one-person spot. It's going to take a collective effort, just like the draft did. We look forward to the group as a whole in addition to LeQuint [Allen, Jr.] coming in and making this thing as rounded as it possibly can be."

Jaguars coach, Liam Coen, meanwhile, believes Tuten can score from anywhere on the field with his breakaway speed.

"If you look at [Bhayshul] Tuten with the ability to strike from a distance. He can get to the second or third level and score from anywhere on the field," Jaguars head Coen said.

If Tuten can have a good training camp, perhaps he will end up taking the starting job for the Jaguars at running back.

