NFL insider names price for Packers to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers has the entire country on the edge of their seats this offseason as he ponders his NFL future. He will either retire, request a trade, or continue to roll with Green Bay for the rest of his career. Rodgers has been taking his time to make his decision, and there are some deciding factors in the outcome. One of those is a new contract. ESPN's Dianna Russini has announced his demands.

#NFL #GoPackGo She reported this morning an update on a when Aaron Rodgers could make a decision on his playing future and @diannaESPN joined us to explain what she's heard on the matter: She reported this morning an update on a when Aaron Rodgers could make a decision on his playing future and @diannaESPN joined us to explain what she's heard on the matter:#NFL #GoPackGo https://t.co/hLC5CMIVlc

During a segment on The Rich Eisen Show, Russini stated she has spoken to many figures in the NFL, and the word is Aaron Rodgers wants around $50 million per year to stay with the Packers.

"He wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin...We know the cap situation...We know Davante Adams needs to get paid...There's a lot on the table."

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to make his decision in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the odds are not good for Green Bay. He's worth $50 million per year as the reigning NFL MVP who threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. But he is also 38 and likely has only a few good years remaining. As mentioned, the Packers are more than $30 million over the salary cap, and wide receiver Davante Adams is due a large payday as well. Major roster moves can be done to free up the space, but Rodgers likely won't end up with $50 million.

Where could Aaron Rodgers go?

If Aaron Rodgers is not pleased with what the Packers can offer him for the future, he could turn and request a trade. A team would seemingly have to give up two first-round picks and two Day 2 picks over the next two years to be in the running. Adding a decent player or two could help seal the deal, and Green Bay would be more than willing to make the trade. They would have $26 million in dead money from the trade and his new team would take on a one-year contract worth almost $27 million, which can be restructured.

JPA Football @jpafootball Update: Multiple teams have offers on the table for Aaron Rodgers, per @diannaESPN Update: Multiple teams have offers on the table for Aaron Rodgers, per @diannaESPN

Several possibilities could include the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Giants. There are also some long-shots like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. Either way, there is a large market for Aaron Rodgers, if he wants a new start. Even though he is in his late-thirties, he can still offer a team two or three years as a strong contender. But he will want to go to a team that helps get him to the Super Bowl as well, which could be the Broncos or Steelers. Based on his contract demands, the real option seems to be the Denver Broncos.

