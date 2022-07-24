"I'm not sold on Denver, just because Russell is there" - NFL reporter not optimistic about Broncos' chances in 2022

Russell Wilson's trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The former Seattle stalwart is still considered to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, and Denver have finally landed their franchise quarterback.

With Wilson now plying his trade at Mile High, many analysts expect them to be real contenders this season, but one insider is not so convinced.

Larry Holder, NFL writer for The Athletic, appeared on The Playmakers podcast and shared his concerns about Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

He said:

"I think that Russell Wilson, sure hes got the cache, but I do think that, I think something is off with him. And I am wondering if a change of venue will help. Maybe it will help, but I do think that he's a different style quarterback in that hes a guy that's always got to improvise. So I'm not totally sold on Denver just because Russell Wilson is there."

Holder went on to discuss Denver's chances this season:

"I think that they have got question marks... There's a reason why you're moving on from Russell Wilson, you don't move on from a guy if you’re not ready to do it... There was a kinda burnt bridge between Seattle and Russell Wilson at that point, so you move on... I am not totally buying in that Russell Wilson is going to bring Denver to the promised land... I am not totally sold on that right now"

The Denver Broncos' long search for a franchise quarterback

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning retired in the wake of the Broncos' victory in Super Bowl 50. It was always going to be difficult for Denver to find a suitable replacement, but few fans could have expected the the struggles that have ensued.

The door to the quarterback room has been a revolving one and eleven different quarterbacks have started for the Broncos since 2016. The line-up could be considered underwhelming. From Trevor Siemian to Teddy Bridgewater, with the likes of Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch in between. Most analysts consider the efforts to replace Manning to have been nothing short of a disaster.

Of those eleven contenders, only two managed to accumulate winning records, with Siemian going 13-11 and Bridgewater 7-6. Denver’s struggles have been there for all to see. Russell Wilson is undoubtedly a huge upgrade on any of his post-Manning predecessors. But whether that's enough to spark a revival for the Broncos, only time will tell.

