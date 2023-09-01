NFL insider notes: Chiefs holding firm on Chris Jones offer; why Aaron Rodgers' Jets may not be done wheeling and dealing

With the season less than a week away, several questions still remain unanswered. Specifically the contract status and immediate future of two defensive linemen, Chris Jones and Nick Bosa. Here’s the latest on Jones and a few notes on the New York Jets.

So where do the Chris Jones contract negotiations presently stand? People I’ve spoken with believe the deal will get done soon and the two sides are not far apart. That being the case, I’m also told the Kansas City Chiefs are standing firm in their most recent offer and may not be willing to budge anymore.

There has been a lot of criticism within the football and agent community thrown towards Jones and his negotiation team for the way they’ve handled the situation.

While they want Aaron Donald money, to a person everyone says Jones is not Aaron Donald. NFL agents I’ve spoken to tell me the contract the Chiefs have offered Jones is more than fair.

Among other criticisms, there’s a feeling Jones is being selfish in these negotiations, an opinion that’s sure to draw pushback from many. The Chiefs have several important players whose contracts must be renewed in the near future. If Jones gobbles up too much salary cap space and the Chiefs can’t sign the other stars, the dynasty in Kansas City may be in jeopardy.

Why the Colts found no takers for a Jonathan Taylor trade

Over the past day, reports surfaced the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers both had contract offers on the table that satisfied Jonathan Taylor and made him amongst the highest-paid running backs in the league. The teams though were not able to meet the asking price of the Indianapolis Colts. This should surprise no one.

On Wednesday, August 23, I penned an article on the situation and mentioned Indianapolis wanted to keep Taylor and were in no hurry to trade him. The article stated a trade was more likely to occur during the season as no team would match the steep price the Colts were asking in return for their running back.

I was recently told the Colts still prefer to keep Taylor and would try to negotiate a contract to make their star running back happy. There is no desire to get Taylor out of the building, rather they prefer to lock the doors and keep him there.

Keep an eye out for a move from Jets GM Joe Douglas

Prior to final cuts, word I was hearing was that the Jets were in the market to trade for an offensive lineman. The original belief was that they could move one of their running backs for a blocker, as they are loaded at the position. That never happened.

People in the league believe that at some point during the season, the Jets will likely have to move a defensive lineman in the hopes of getting back a starting offensive lineman. The offensive line lacks quality and depth. There’s also a feeling that Duane Brown, who plays the all-important left tackle spot, won’t finish the season. The 38-year-old lineman has been banged up, and his health is a major concern.

Many are expecting Mecole Hardman to have a career season in the Jets offense. The offseason signing is the small, shifty, run-after-catch wideout the system needs. There’s a feeling he’ll quickly become one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets, especially if the offensive line goes south. Hardman will be the recipient of the quick, dump-off receiver screens the team may need to keep the chains moving if they can’t get consistent protection for Rodgers.

Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets in March. He caught 59 passes for 693 yards with two TDs in 2021, but he was limited to just eight games last season after suffering a core muscle injury.