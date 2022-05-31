“Does anybody really care?” - NFL insider claims Packers unfazed by Aaron Rodgers missing OTAs

The Green Bay Packers are unworried about quarterback Aaron Rodgers not being at the team's OTAs. On the NBC Sports show Pro Football Talk, NFL insider Peter King said Green Bay aren't worried about Rodgers not being there and that the reps could go to the backup quarterback:

“Does anybody scream and yell and kick their feet when Aaron Rodgers doesn't come to the workout? No, he's been the MVP the last two years. So, if a quarterback doesn't want to come to the workouts, it's probably inconvenient for a team, I get it. But so what? Just give the backup the reps, like if I'm if I'm, if I'm the Packers right now, and I'm dead serious about this.”

King concluded his point by saying he wants the four-time NFL MVP to come to OTAs to get on the same page with the new receivers but wonders if anybody really cares:

“Even though yes, I do want Aaron Rodgers to be coming, you know, to be getting on the same page with, you know, all of his, you know, the new receivers they have. And then later on, whenever Christian Watson can come to, you know, to practice with the Packers so that he can be there so that he can throw the ball, the Sammy Watkins, I get it, I get it. But does anybody really care?”

This offseason, the quarterback re-signed with Green Bay to a three-year, $150,815,000 contract with the team. The deal includes a $40.8 million signing bonus; $150,815,000 guaranteed; and an average yearly salary of $50,271,667.

Aaron Rodgers and his 2021 season with the Packers

Minnesota vs. Green Bay in an NFC North matchup

Last season, the quarterback won his second straight MVP award as he threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro while finishing fourth in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.

The 38-year-old will be entering his 18th season with Green Bay and 15th as the team's starter under center.

We'll see if the Super Bowl 45 MVP can lead Green Bay to another Lombardi Trophy as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.

