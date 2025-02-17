NFL insider points out cold reality in Aaron Rodgers and Jets' negotiations of $112,500,000 contract

The New York Jets are going to have a new quarterback under center as they will no longer have Aaron Rodgers as their signal caller. However, the details about the conversations between the team and Rodgers were a bit up in the air. A recent story by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has given more clarity about this.

Ad

Breer detailed what happened between the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers which led to the two sides splitting up before the 2025 season. Rodgers informed the new top brass at the Jets, general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn that his tentative intention was to play in 2025.

However, Rodgers did show self-awareness according to the report, bringing up the idea that the New York Jets may want to start fresh. There was no "negotiating" as previous reports seemed to suggest. The team wanted to do right by the quarterback by conveying a decision as early as possible. The decision they took was that they were going to be heading in a different direction.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The timelines for the team and players do not match as Rodgers does not have that many years left on the field while the Jets are looking at a complete overhaul. Breer also reported that this decision was not driven by the Jets thinking that Aaron Rodgers was a finished player. They believed that he still had more left in the tank.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season?

If Aaron Rodgers wants to play in the 2025 season, there are a few teams that he could go to. Rodgers put in a good show last season as he completed 368-of-584 (63.0%) passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Ad

One team that needs a quarterback is the Pittsburgh Steelers as both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are no longer under contract. With coach Mike Tomlin needing to get some quarterback help, the team could look at a former Super Bowl champion to be their signal caller.

Another team to look out for, depending on how Rodgers feels about being a part of a rebuilding team, is the Tennessee Titans. If Rodgers is the quarterback there, they can draft a defensive player with the first pick and attempt to be a contender next season. There are a few other teams as well that could be interested if Aaron Rodgers wants to be a backup but that seems like a bit of a stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.