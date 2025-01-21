NFL insider points out a major reason for Ben Johnson's falling out with Jacksonville Jaguars 

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a new head coach after ditching Doug Pederson, but they missed out on one of the highly coveted candidates, Ben Johnson. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is reported to have agreed to become the Chicago Bears' new head coach on Monday.

Now, there has been insight as to why the pursuit failed. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the team's setup did not mesh with his needs as a head coaching first-timer.

CBS Sports' Will Brinson insinuated that Johnson's rejection of the Jaguars might have had something to do with much-maligned general manager Trent Baalke, who has been known to be a "coach killer."

This dates back to when he drove current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh out of the San Francisco 49ers despite reaching at least the NFC Championship Game in his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl run in 2012.

"The Lions' most offensive explosive day came against Jacksonville, when Johnson's unit dropped a 50-burger on the hapless Jaguars defense," Brinson said.

"It should have been clear at that very moment that Shad Khan needed to do whatever he needed to get Johnson in the building. But it sure sounds as if the reason he's in Chicago and not Jacksonville is Baalke."

Which HC candidates are still available for the Jaguars?

Even though Johnson is now off the market, that does not mean the Jaguars are out of credible options. Indeed, they still have a bevy of candidates, as enumerated by Tom Pelissero:

The first name on the list is Liam Coen. Brought in by Todd Bowles to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second offensive coordinator in the post-Tom Brady era, he continued what his predecessor Dave Canales had begun: have Baker Mayfield play elite football. Under him, the team's offense ranked near the top in multiple categories.

Like Coen, Patrick Graham has no head coaching experience. Initially joining the Las Vegas Raiders under then-head coach Josh McDaniels, he peaked in 2023, making a defense that has been largely anonymous outside of Maxx Crosby the main component of an 8-9 record.

Robert Saleh already has ties with the Jaguars, having been their linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016 under Gus Bradley. He was last seen as an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers, who hired him after his firing from the New York Jets.

