NFL Insider points at Mike Vrabel's tarnished brand for ex-Titans HC not landing coaching job in 2024

Mike Vrabel got tepid interest from the seven NFL teams looking for a new head coach after the 2023 regular season. The New England Patriots, the team Vrabel played for eight seasons, immediately promoted Jerod Mayo after parting ways with Bill Belichick.

The Tennessee Titans, the team that fired him after six seasons, hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as his successor. Vrabel reportedly interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.

However, those teams hired Raheem Morris and Dave Canales, respectively. Despite modest success with the Titans, Vrabel won’t be on an NFL sideline for the 2024 season. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero explained the outcome:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He shared on the February 4 episode of The Rich Eisen Show:

“With Vrabel, there’s a lot to unpack there, too. He’s another guy who wants things to be structured a certain way. But I think even more so the Mike Vrabel brand got tarnished a little bit, quite frankly. I mean, they lost 18 of their last 24 games during his time in Tennessee. Everything that played out this year was very strange.”

Mike Vrabel’s coaching stint with the Titans started impressively, leading the squad to the AFC Championship Game in his second season. It started three consecutive postseason appearances for Tennessee after finishing 11-5 in 2020 and 12-5 in 2021.

Pelissero added:

“I think that also what you're really seeing here is teams are looking at some of the other teams that have had recent success here. And seeing you can do it in more of a positive reinforcement type of a culture. You know, DeMeco Ryans and Dan Campbell are two of the really good examples... I think that’s the predominant trend.”

Will Mike Vrabel coach in the NFL again?

With the 2023 season ending after Super Bowl LVIII, eliminated teams want to complete their coaching staff before the 2024 league year starts. Doing so gives their new hires more time to get the ground running.

Therefore, Mike Vrabel will take a back seat in 2024 and could be considered a candidate in 2025 if any head coaching position appears. However, shaking off the unfortunate ending with his Tennessee stint is tough.

The Titans finished 6-11 in his final season as head coach. Even in the playoffs, he didn’t win a playoff game again after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 AFC title game. It might take time for this last impression to wear off before he could return to coaching.