When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal last offseason, the consensus was that the team was going all-in to try and win a Super Bowl. However, they pulled off a shock move in the 2024 NFL draft, picking quarterback Michael Penix with the eighth pick, suggesting they weren't confident that things would pan out well with the veteran in the long run.

Their fears came true sooner than they expected. Fourteen games into the season, they benched Cousins for the rookie, moving forward with the latter as their starting quarterback. The team is now looking to move on from the 36-year-old, but he has a no-trade clause in his deal and will only waive it for a team he believes can win the Super Bowl.

No contending team needs a new quarterback, meaning Atlanta will enter the 2025 season with the most expensive backup signal-caller in league history. However, Tom Pelissero believes the Falcons have a trick up their sleeve to force him to leave this offseason.

On The Rich Eisen Show, the insider said:

"You basically come to [Cousins] when all these other dominoes fall and there's only a couple of starting jobs left, and say, 'Hey, if you want to start, here's the spot. You got to waive your no trade. We're going to split the money, or the new team will pick up the money. Whatever it is, you'll get paid, but you got to go along with this, or else, we're just going to hang on to you.'" [From 2:03]

Pelissero explained that the Falcons would have to pay $10 million to cut Cousins in 2026, which they would do without hesitation. However, another season on the bench would likely mark the end of his NFL career, which he wouldn't want.

The insider added:

"And at that point, what does Kirk Cousins decide to do? He's got a young family. He's got young children. You know, this were a trade deadline thing. Does he even want to move his family in October? Or does he just ride it out behind Michael Penix, I mean, these are all questions." [From 2:18]

Falcons ready to pay Kirk Cousins $27.5 million to be backup to Michael Penix Jr.

While Kirk Cousins is still pondering his future, the Falcons have reportedly decided they won't cut him before his $10 million roster bonus becomes guaranteed on March 17th.

According to NFL insider Charles Robinson:

"Cousins and the Falcons have proceeded with the expectation that he would remain on the team beyond the roster bonus deadline. After that point, the Falcons are expected to proceed ahead with Cousins as their backup quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr."

He noted that the team could trade Cousins if the conditions favored them but aren't averse to keeping him on the roster and cutting him in 2026. The quarterback and his representatives now have to find a team to allow him to start or compete for the starting spot.

If he fails to, he'd have to spend a season holding the clipboard on the bench.

